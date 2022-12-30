Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen Area Humane Society sees uptick of surrenders in winter

The Aberdeen Area Humane Society says they are at capacity for cats.
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Area Humane Society says they are at capacity for cats.

”We’re going into a really really hard time in animal rescue. Everywhere is full. The rescues are full, the shelters are full, the pounds are full,” said Shelter Manager Elaine Schaible.

The high number of feline residents is partially due to an increase of surrenders, particularly of cats who lived outside during the warmer months, but were brought in by concerned citizens once the cold came in.

”We see a different type of surrender. We see more adult cats this time of year, you know, ‘Oh I’ve been taking care of this cat all summer, and now it’s getting cold so I’d really like to bring him in,’” said Schaible.

Some of those cats, however, don’t want to live indoors.

“Are they safe where they’re at? Do they have access to food? Do they have access to water? Do they have access to shelter? If you can verify those things at this point, those big Tom cats, they don’t want to come in. They don’t want to be a house pet. We’re kind of trying to get the ones that need the most help in first, and then we’ll work our way down the list as far as stray cats,” said Schaible.

Schaible says concerned citizens can help those animals by providing shelter.

“What it comes down to for cats that are outside this time of year, you want them to have somewhere they can get up that’s a little bit warmer, not in the snow. If you’re building them a little outdoor shelter, you’re going to want to use straw, not hay and not blankets, and you want it open-sided so that they can go in and out easily, but you want it turned away from the wind,” said Schaible.

Providing food and fresh water are also ways residents can help outdoor pets.

”The biggest thing that you can do for these animals though is make sure that they’ve got a constant food and water source. Fresh water, not frozen water, because getting dehydrated doesn’t help anybody out at all.”> [Duration:0:10]

The Aberdeen City Council also recently approved a change to the city’s animal ordinance, which will allow for more fostering opportunities that could clear up room at the Aberdeen Area Humane Society for animals that urgently need medical attention. The changes in the ordinance are expected to go into effect after the New Year.

”When that happens, we’re going to have a lot more leeway. You know, we’ve got a lot of really nice adult cats that are just sitting here and waiting to go home. We’ve got a lot of cats who are waiting to come in here. Just yesterday, we had a couple of them brought in where people said, ‘I wasn’t even sure she was alive when I found her.’ It was that cold out, they were that hungry, that type of stuff,” said Schaible.

To foster or adopt a cat at the Aberdeen Area Humane Society, visit anewleashonlife.net or call 605-226-1200.

