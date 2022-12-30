Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Avera Medical Minute: Tips on maintaining physical health

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Director of Sports Sciences at Avera, Derek Ferley, offered some advice on staying in shape in this week’s Medical Minute.

Ferley said he follows the guidelines put in place by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

“They recommend for adults that you exercise at least 30 minutes a day for five days a week of moderate-intensity exercise. That’s 150 minutes a week, or do 20 minutes of vigorous exercise three days a week,” said Ferley.

As for warming up before your workout, Ferley suggests doing some light-intensity activity before static stretching. “Do some light intensity activity to kind of get going and get moving and then at that point you kind of do some dynamic warmup exercises, which includes some skipping, some hopping, some jumping jacks.”

Ferley said both strength training and cardio are equally important, “We’re finding out the benefits of strength training go way beyond than just those people who are just interested in bodybuilding.”

ACSM advises adults to engage in strength training at least twice a week, making sure to exercise upper and lower body muscles.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
If you see Grason, please contact law enforcement at 605-692-2113
Brookings Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old
Winners announced in SD snowplow naming contest

Latest News

So far, the CDC reports that at least fifteen people have been infected from the outbreak in...
CDC warns of salmonella outbreak in raw alfalfa sprouts
An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022,...
Prosecutors charge 4th teenager in Mall of America shooting
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson...
Best movies of 2022 ranked