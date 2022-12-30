Avera Medical Minute: Tips on maintaining physical health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Director of Sports Sciences at Avera, Derek Ferley, offered some advice on staying in shape in this week’s Medical Minute.

Ferley said he follows the guidelines put in place by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

“They recommend for adults that you exercise at least 30 minutes a day for five days a week of moderate-intensity exercise. That’s 150 minutes a week, or do 20 minutes of vigorous exercise three days a week,” said Ferley.

As for warming up before your workout, Ferley suggests doing some light-intensity activity before static stretching. “Do some light intensity activity to kind of get going and get moving and then at that point you kind of do some dynamic warmup exercises, which includes some skipping, some hopping, some jumping jacks.”

Ferley said both strength training and cardio are equally important, “We’re finding out the benefits of strength training go way beyond than just those people who are just interested in bodybuilding.”

ACSM advises adults to engage in strength training at least twice a week, making sure to exercise upper and lower body muscles.

