Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bureau of Finance and Management releases 2022 comprehensive financial report

The ACFR can be viewed online at https://bfm.sd.gov/ACFR/, or for printed copies, contact BFM...
The ACFR can be viewed online at https://bfm.sd.gov/ACFR/, or for printed copies, contact BFM at 605-773-3411.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the 2022 fiscal year was one of growth for the state.

The ACFR is the audited financial statements for state government and represents a cumulative effort of BFM, all state agencies, and the Department of Legislative Audit.

“This report once again represents South Dakota’s strong financial position and our continued commitment to all South Dakota residents,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “In the last four years, we made South Dakota’s finances stronger than ever. I look forward to building on this success in the next four years.”

Highlights from the fiscal year 2022 ACFR include:

  • The State’s total net position (net worth) is $8.5 billion, an increase of 330.8 million from the prior fiscal year;
  • The combined ending balance of the State’s reserves is $422.6 million, an increase of $115.5 million;
  • The South Dakota Retirement System has a funded status of 100.1%, one of the only fully-funded pension plans in the nation; and
  • The State has maintained its AAA public issuer rating from Standard & Poor’s, Fitch Ratings, and Moody’s for the past six fiscal years. This represents the highest rating possible from all three bond rating agencies.

The ACFR can be viewed online at https://bfm.sd.gov/ACFR/, or for printed copies, contact BFM at 605-773-3411.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
If you see Grason, please contact law enforcement at 605-692-2113
Brookings Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old
Winners announced in SD snowplow naming contest

Latest News

So far, the CDC reports that at least fifteen people have been infected from the outbreak in...
CDC warns of salmonella outbreak in raw alfalfa sprouts
An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022,...
Prosecutors charge 4th teenager in Mall of America shooting
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson...
Best movies of 2022 ranked
Avera
Avera Medical Minute: Tips on maintaining physical health