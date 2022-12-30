Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

CDC warns of salmonella outbreak in raw alfalfa sprouts

alfalfa contaminada en nebraska estados unidos
So far, the CDC reports that at least fifteen people have been infected from the outbreak in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota.(Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - So far, the CDC reports that at least fifteen people have been infected from the outbreak in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Of those fifteen infected, two have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. According to the CDC’s press release, “The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.”

The recalled sprouts are Nebraska-based SunSprout brand that were sold to restaurants and grocery stores between late Nov to early Dec 2022 with best-by dates between Dec 10, 2022 and Jan 7, 2023. They were packaged in four-ounce, clear plastic clamshell containers and two and a half pound packages labeled with lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212, or 4212.

The CDC urges anyone who has purchased the recalled sprouts to return or throw them away, wash your hands and any surfaces the sprouts may have come in contact with, and contact your health provider if you experience severe salmonella symptoms.

Salmonella exhibits symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhea and dehydration six hours to one week after exposure and often lasts for about a week without treatment. In some cases, salmonella can infect the bloodstream and hospitalization may be required. Those with weakened immune systems, children five and under, and seniors sixty-five and older may be at a higher risk of hospitalization.

For more information about cases in your state, the CDC says to contact your state’s health department.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
If you see Grason, please contact law enforcement at 605-692-2113
Brookings Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old
Winners announced in SD snowplow naming contest

Latest News

New Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Social Services, Matt Althoff, has been...
Noem appoints Matt Althoff as new Secretary of Social Services
An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022,...
Prosecutors charge 4th teenager in Mall of America shooting
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson...
Best movies of 2022 ranked