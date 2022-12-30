CDC warns of salmonella outbreak in raw alfalfa sprouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - So far, the CDC reports that at least fifteen people have been infected from the outbreak in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Of those fifteen infected, two have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. According to the CDC’s press release, “The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.”

The recalled sprouts are Nebraska-based SunSprout brand that were sold to restaurants and grocery stores between late Nov to early Dec 2022 with best-by dates between Dec 10, 2022 and Jan 7, 2023. They were packaged in four-ounce, clear plastic clamshell containers and two and a half pound packages labeled with lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212, or 4212.

The CDC urges anyone who has purchased the recalled sprouts to return or throw them away, wash your hands and any surfaces the sprouts may have come in contact with, and contact your health provider if you experience severe salmonella symptoms.

Salmonella exhibits symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhea and dehydration six hours to one week after exposure and often lasts for about a week without treatment. In some cases, salmonella can infect the bloodstream and hospitalization may be required. Those with weakened immune systems, children five and under, and seniors sixty-five and older may be at a higher risk of hospitalization.

For more information about cases in your state, the CDC says to contact your state’s health department.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.