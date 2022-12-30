Coyote men outrun St. Thomas

Avera Medical Minute
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota men’s basketball team picked up their first Summit League victory in high flying (and scoring) fashion, outracing the St. Thomas Tommies 92-84 on Thursday night in Vermillion.

USD (6-8, 1-1) had five players in double figures led by Tasos Kamateros’ 21 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 19, AJ Plitzuweit scored 17 and had seven assists, Paul Bruns added 15 and Damani Hayes had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Coyotes led by as many as 18 in the first half and were up 42-35 at the break yet saw St. Thomas (11-5, 2-1) close to take a 71-70 lead with 4:01 remaining. A Kamateros jumper int he paint 30 seconds later put USD back in front and, a minute later, a four point play by Plitzuweit proved the dagger.

UST’s Andrew Rohde led all scorers with 22 points.

The Coyotes host Western Illinois Saturday at 1:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

