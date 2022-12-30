Dakota News Now hosting Supply Drive for Union Gospel Mission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is hosting a supply drive for the Union Gospel Mission in an effort to help the non-profit recover from severe water damage.

Over the holiday season, a pipe burst on the third floor of the Union Gospel Mission’s facility, causing two inches of flooding in the basement where all their supplies are stored. Temporary housing has been found for the thirty-nine women and children who were housed at the Women’s Center, but there is still much work to be done before they will be able to reopen.

The estimated damages to the Women’s Center, thrift store, and distribution center total over $100,000. and Dakota News Now is hosting a drive on Wednesday, Jan. 4, if you would like to drop off your donations (items or monetary donations) at the Union Gospel Mission’s main office, located at 701 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.

Needed items include:

48 beds & new twin mattresses (bedding, sheets, pillows)

Desktop computers

Printers

Bath/hand towels & washcloths

Office chairs

File cabinets

Office supplies

CD player/radio

Mini fridge(s)

Cork/whiteboards

Large lockable cabinet

Bookshelves

New three-ring binders

Lamps

TV stand

Couches

Bedside tables

Lamps

Extension cords

Monetary donations can also be made online via UGMSiouxFalls.Com/Support.

