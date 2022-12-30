Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Expect clouds, snow-covered roads and mild temps

Downtown SF
Downtown SF(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time if you’re headed out the door this morning.

With all the snow we had fall in the southeastern part of the region yesterday, roads are still snow-covered, so you’ll need to slow down and give yourself some extra time. The good news is we should see at least a little sunshine around the region, but it will be partly to mostly cloudy through most of the day. Highs will range from the 20s in the north to the 30s in the south.

The weekend forecast looks good, especially for this time of year! Highs should stay in the low to mid-30s around most of the region. We’ll see clouds increase through the day Saturday and into Saturday night. Speaking of, if you have any New Year’s Eve plans, make sure you’re dressed warmly! Low temperatures Saturday night will drop down into the teens! Sunday is looking pretty cloudy, with highs in the low to mid-30s.

We have declared a First Alert Weather Day Monday as the next storm system looks to take aim in the Midwest. We could see some accumulating snow across parts of the region, and that could linger into Tuesday, as well. Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team over the coming days for more details.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
If you see Grason, please contact law enforcement at 605-692-2113
Brookings Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old
Winners announced in SD snowplow naming contest

Latest News

Feeding SD raises $65K through triple-match donation day
Blood
Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive still accepting donations
Ted Carpenter celebrates 100 years
Someone You Should Know: Iowa WWII veteran celebrates 100 years of life
Local comedian Zach Dresch
Ring in the New Year with comedian Zach Dresch
DQ
New Dairy Queen opens in Hartford