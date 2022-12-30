Expect clouds, snow-covered roads and mild temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time if you’re headed out the door this morning.

With all the snow we had fall in the southeastern part of the region yesterday, roads are still snow-covered, so you’ll need to slow down and give yourself some extra time. The good news is we should see at least a little sunshine around the region, but it will be partly to mostly cloudy through most of the day. Highs will range from the 20s in the north to the 30s in the south.

The weekend forecast looks good, especially for this time of year! Highs should stay in the low to mid-30s around most of the region. We’ll see clouds increase through the day Saturday and into Saturday night. Speaking of, if you have any New Year’s Eve plans, make sure you’re dressed warmly! Low temperatures Saturday night will drop down into the teens! Sunday is looking pretty cloudy, with highs in the low to mid-30s.

We have declared a First Alert Weather Day Monday as the next storm system looks to take aim in the Midwest. We could see some accumulating snow across parts of the region, and that could linger into Tuesday, as well. Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team over the coming days for more details.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.