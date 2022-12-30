Feeding SD raises $65K through triple-match donation day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota’s triple match fundraiser Tuesday raised $65,000. Individuals can still double their impact through the end of the year. Donations made through Saturday night at midnight will be matched by Bill and Carolyn Hinks of South Dakota Furniture Mart.

Feeding South Dakota also received a donation of $15,000 from Foley’s Heating and AC Inc. this week.

To donate to Feeding South Dakota, visit their website or call 605-335-0364 and ask to speak to the gift processing coordinator.

