Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive still accepting donations

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 27th annual Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive is happening now.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police are competing to see which department can recruit the most blood donors.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue continues to hold a lead with 338 donors, compared to 319 donors recruited by the Sioux Falls Police Department; however, there is still plenty of time to give blood.

Today, the blood donation stations will be present at Firehouse East and Firehouse West.

For more information on donating blood, visit CBBLifeBlood.Org.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
If you see Grason, please contact law enforcement at 605-692-2113
Brookings Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old
Winners announced in SD snowplow naming contest

Latest News

Feeding SD raises $65K through triple-match donation day
Ted Carpenter celebrates 100 years
Someone You Should Know: Iowa WWII veteran celebrates 100 years of life
Local comedian Zach Dresch
Ring in the New Year with comedian Zach Dresch
DQ
New Dairy Queen opens in Hartford