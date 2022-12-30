Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive still accepting donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 27th annual Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive is happening now.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police are competing to see which department can recruit the most blood donors.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue continues to hold a lead with 338 donors, compared to 319 donors recruited by the Sioux Falls Police Department; however, there is still plenty of time to give blood.

Today, the blood donation stations will be present at Firehouse East and Firehouse West.

For more information on donating blood, visit CBBLifeBlood.Org.

