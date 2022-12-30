Hoop City Classic moves to Sanford Pentagon for day two

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the Hoop City Classic moved to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and featured the children of several South Dakota prep legends along with some great performances from the home state teams.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-White River boys defeating Campbell County

-Maddyn Greenway, daughter of Mount Vernon’s Chad Greenway, leading Providence Academy over Brandon Valley

-South Dakota’s top-ranked Jefferson blasting Minnesota 3A’s third-ranked Orono

-Mavrick Miller, son of Mitchell’s Mike Miller, leading Houston (TN) to a one point double overtime win against Brandon Valley

