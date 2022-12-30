Jones building businesses continue recovery after water pipe bursts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Christmas day surprise that probably felt more like a lump of coal after a water pipe burst in the Jones building in downtown Sioux Falls impacted residents and businesses.

The lights are off, and the front display case remains empty at Intoxibakes after the Christmas Day fiasco.

“In two to three hours, we had most of it in buckets. It was still coming down, but most of it was still being stopped from being on the floor,” said Holly Jorgenson, co-owner of Intoxibakes.

Some of the equipment in the store is salvageable, but they need to replace all of their ovens.

“Both of the entryways, our countertops, our butcher block and stuff are starting to warp. A couple of the mixers, some of the ceiling stuff up there will need to go,” Jorgenson said.

Down the hall, Swamp Daddy’s was also closed on Christmas Day.

Owner Delinkka Beaudion walked into the same mess.

“It just hit a little bit differently because it was on Christmas. It was unfortunate and inconvenient, but I mean, I care deeply about my businesses and this does have a high priority because this is my livelihood,” Beaudion said.

Luckily, Swamp Daddy’s only had to close for one business day, but dealing with repairs comes at an inopportune moment.

“Coming into our busiest month of the year, January, with the Burger Battle, we definitely don’t want to interfere with being able to participate in that,” Beaudion said.

A bright spot of what could be called a Christmas catastrophe is how everyone banded together for the cleanup.

“We’ve had a lot of outpouring of support from friends and family, even some customers that say, ‘Hey, what can we do to get you back open,’” Beaudion said.

Jorgenson adds one way to help a local business that has to temporarily shut its doors is to purchase gift cards.

