New Dairy Queen opens in Hartford

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Dairy Queen is open for business in Hartford.

The new Dairy Queen lives on South Western Ave., which is just off I-90. This marks the 7th location for franchise owner Lonnie Heier.

He runs Dairy Queens in several smaller communities, like Vermillion, Winner Eagle Butte, and Pierre.

“Really focus in on a lot of the small towns for the simple aspect of tying into the community. The community is a huge part of what we do. We’ve got a whole bunch of different promotions that we do throughout the community, a bunch of different sponsorships,” said Michael Rubbart, Harford Dairy Queen GM.

The restaurant’s first promotion is up and running right now, called Project 22. Over the next two weeks, Dairy Queen will donate 25 cents from each Blizzard sold to Hartford area schools to help pay for school lunches.

