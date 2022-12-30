Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New Dairy Queen opens in Hartford

DQ
DQ
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Dairy Queen is open for business in Hartford.

The new Dairy Queen lives on South Western Ave., which is just off I-90. This marks the 7th location for franchise owner Lonnie Heier.

He runs Dairy Queens in several smaller communities, like Vermillion, Winner Eagle Butte, and Pierre.

“Really focus in on a lot of the small towns for the simple aspect of tying into the community. The community is a huge part of what we do. We’ve got a whole bunch of different promotions that we do throughout the community, a bunch of different sponsorships,” said Michael Rubbart, Harford Dairy Queen GM.

The restaurant’s first promotion is up and running right now, called Project 22. Over the next two weeks, Dairy Queen will donate 25 cents from each Blizzard sold to Hartford area schools to help pay for school lunches.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
If you see Grason, please contact law enforcement at 605-692-2113
Brookings Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old
Winners announced in SD snowplow naming contest

Latest News

Feeding SD raises $65K through triple-match donation day
Blood
Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive still accepting donations
Ted Carpenter celebrates 100 years
Someone You Should Know: Iowa WWII veteran celebrates 100 years of life
Local comedian Zach Dresch
Ring in the New Year with comedian Zach Dresch