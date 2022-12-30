New Years Weekend looking decent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you have any plans over the weekend, we shouldn’t have any issues whatsoever, but early next week is when things could get interesting.

We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy for tonight with a light and variable to southerly wind at 5-10 mph. There will areas of patchy to possibly dense fog in spots, so be aware of that. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s with the warmest temperatures south and southeast.

New Years Eve looks quiet with a mostly cloudy sky and light winds out of the south and west becoming light to calm Saturday night. Highs top out in the 20s and 30s, and expect temperatures in the mid teens to mid 20s around midnight Saturday night.

New Years Day remains quiet with overcast skies and light winds. A stray flurry or wintry mix shower is possible, but expect a dry day with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s.

A First Alert Weather Day remains in place as we track the next storm system heading into early next week. There’s still plenty of model inconsistency at this stage of the game, especially in the track and strength of this system. The First Alert Weather continues for Monday, and we’re now extending it into Tuesday as well. The precipitation will begin to move in after midnight Sunday and last through late Tuesday afternoon. Currently, the GFS is favoring a more northerly track, which would mean the heaviest snow across central and northeast South Dakota with any icy mix and light snow potential southeast. The European has been favoring a more southerly track, which means the heaviest snow would be along and south of Highway 14 with little to no snow north and northwest. One way or the other, there will be impacts with this system, so please be sure to have a backup plan in place if you are traveling this weekend or early next week and stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.

