Noem appoints Matt Althoff as new Secretary of Social Services

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - His appointment will be effective on Jan 23, after Secretary Laurie Gill is set to retire.

Matt Althoff has been chosen to be the next Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Social Services, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.

“Matt will bring empathy, humility, and a fresh perspective to the Department of Social Services,” said Governor Noem. “He recognizes that family is the foundational building block of our society and will keep that in mind every day. He has big shoes to fill following Laurie Gill’s long career of public service, but I am confident he is up to the task.”

Althoff was raised in Yankton and studied at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Portland. He has served the Diocese of Sioux Falls for the past fifteen years, much of that time as Chancellor. He was closely involved with the development of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and worked extensively with the administration of several social ministries carried out by or sponsored by the Church.

“I am incredibly grateful to receive Governor Noem’s appointment. It will be my honor to advocate for the most vulnerable in our midst, to ensure that protection and aid is delivered to them in an impactful way, and to exercise good stewardship with our precious taxpayer monies,” said Matt Althoff. “What a privilege it is to join the dedicated staff within the Department who face challenges in the lives of those they serve but approach those challenges as opportunities to build stronger families.”

Matt and his wife Kate have seven children and live in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.