Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party

Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem gave almost $70,000 from the Kristi for Governor campaign to the South Dakota Republican Party in preparation for the new year and the next election cycle, according to her press release.

“South Dakota has set an example for the nation that conservative principles work. This investment will help the next generation share our story,” said Noem.

Noem has provided just under $900,000 since the 2022 election cycle began.

