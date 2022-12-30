Avera Medical Minute
Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the west side of town, you will find a family-owned microbrewery with ties to the Twin Cities area. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota. Staff at Lupulin Brewing Company try to make an impression on local non-profits as well. Thursdays are when they donate $1 from every pour in the taproom to an organization such as Feeding South Dakota or the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. All the money raised in January will go to the pet food bank.

