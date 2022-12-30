Prosecutors charge 4th teenager in Mall of America shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A news outlet is reporting that prosecutors have charged a fourth teenager in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that a 17-year-old was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the Dec. 23 death of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Police say Hudson was killed during an exchange of gunfire in the mall’s Nordstrom store. Prosecutors have charged three other teenagers, including 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams Wright and two 17-year-olds.

