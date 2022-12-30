Avera Medical Minute
Prosecutors charge 4th teenager in Mall of America shooting

An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022,...
An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A news outlet is reporting that prosecutors have charged a fourth teenager in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that a 17-year-old was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the Dec. 23 death of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Police say Hudson was killed during an exchange of gunfire in the mall’s Nordstrom store. Prosecutors have charged three other teenagers, including 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams Wright and two 17-year-olds.

