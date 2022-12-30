Avera Medical Minute
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU

Each played together for Marshall Tigers high school football team
Former Tigers give city reason to root for both teams in FCS Title Game
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During the FCS Championship a week from Sunday the city of Marshall, Minnesota, will be divided thanks to two of their favorite sons having history with South Dakota State and North Dakota State.

SDSU senior defensive lineman Reece Winkelman graduated from Marshall in 2017 and has been a leader on SDSU’s top-ranked defense with seven sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss.

He also played high school ball with former NDSU quarterback Trey Lance, who won the FCS National Title and Walter Payton Award (honoring the best player in the FCS) in 2019 before being selected with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by San Francisco.

As you can imagine that’s led to some divided loyalties in Marshall and some fun banter between former Tiger teammates!

The Jacks and Bison kick off on Sunday, January 8th at 1:00 PM on KSFY.

