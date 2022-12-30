Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather

LCSO Deputies, SDHP Troopers, and Tea PD Officers, were very busy with crashes last night.
LCSO Deputies, SDHP Troopers, and Tea PD Officers, were very busy with crashes last night.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions.

Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).

The injury accident occurred at the Harrisburg exit Thursday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of the vehicles remain in the ditches, according to Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
If you see Grason, please contact law enforcement at 605-692-2113
Brookings Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old
Winners announced in SD snowplow naming contest

Latest News

So far, the CDC reports that at least fifteen people have been infected from the outbreak in...
CDC warns of salmonella outbreak in raw alfalfa sprouts
An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022,...
Prosecutors charge 4th teenager in Mall of America shooting
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson...
Best movies of 2022 ranked
Avera
Avera Medical Minute: Tips on maintaining physical health