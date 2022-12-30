Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions.

Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).

The injury accident occurred at the Harrisburg exit Thursday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of the vehicles remain in the ditches, according to Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.