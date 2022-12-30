Sioux Falls businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What’s normaly a night of parties and celebrations is coming just in time for many looking to escape the winter weather, and looking to celebrate all day with New Year’s Eve falling on a Saturday this year.

It’s going to be a trip back in time for many bars and restaurants with themes for the new year. At Remedy Brewing, those fond of the 80′s will have the night catered to them. Events Coordinator Aaron Nelson said New Year’s Eve is always a busy night for them and pretty much every other downtown business with something going on that night. But with the night falling on a Saturday this year, he expects people to be out all day.

“This year, we decided to do an 80′s themed party, because why not. We decided to have a little bit of fun with this one,” Nelson said. “With it being on the weekend, people have the time to get out, do things and enjoy the day, and be able hang out at night time. Versus being a work day, and you’re having a hassle, trying to get home and do the things you need to do so you can go out. It’s going to be really nice that people can kind of work their way into the evening really nice.”

Nelson said the evening will be a nice break in the weather for people to come downtown and sample what everybody has to offer. But even then, they’ve had a good string of customers the past couple of weeks headed into the new year. Even if that means their competition will be just as packed.

“Everybody is like, ‘Oh, the weather is going to be horrible. Nobody’s coming out.’ And then that is the exact opposite. Everybody’s thinking like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to be in my house all day long. Let’s go someplace and get snowed in.’ Which is a lot of fun when you get a place completely packed,” Nelson said. “We all lift each other up at the same time. You can go to any brewery, and they’ll tell you to go to a different brewery. We tell people to go to a different breweries too. It’s one of those things where we all look out for each other, and we all want each other to succeed and do well.”

Plenty of businesses, restaurants and bars downtown and around the city are going to be having parties or offers for the new year. So it won’t be hard to find a place to celebrate the arrival of 2023.

