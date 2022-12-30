Sioux Falls police offer tips on ringing in the new year safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that one of the biggest pieces of advice he can give those who plan to celebrate on New Year’s Eve is to celebrate safely.

With New Year’s Eve being over the weekend this year, some are concerned that the celebrations can lead to an increase in drunk driving incidents.

“A lot of people are more conscious about drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve,” said Clemens, “and certainly we want people to be aware of that. There’s a lot of ways people can get to and from. They can have a family member, a friend, there’s ridesharing, there’s taxis. A lot of different options for people. We just want to make sure that people are out celebrating safely, and they’re not getting behind the wheel.”

Clemens reiterated that drunk driving issues usually are not as prevalent over New Year’s, but still advised against over consumption of alcohol.

