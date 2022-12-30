Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls specialists offer tips for making resolutions that stick

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Business owner Ashlee Ferguson and nutrition coach Melissa Eich gave guidance for following through on New Year’s resolutions Friday.

Ferguson runs Queen City Concierge, an organizational and task management service in Sioux Falls. Her biggest tip for post-holiday cleaning and organization is to take it slow, tackling one project at a time.

One of Eich’s coaching philosophies is that food is never an afterthought—it should always be a forethought.

Thinking ahead becomes especially important when plans fall through.

“Think about your obstacles before they happen,” Eich said. When plans do shift, she suggests determining the next best decision in that situation. Eich also encourages individuals not to let missteps sidetrack them.

Regarding the biggest mistakes people make when setting resolutions, Ferguson said it is trying to take on everything at once, and Eich said it is shying away from discomfort.

Denver Air Connection put in a proposal to the city of Pierre that includes the possibility of...
City of Pierre considers eastbound airline route
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
