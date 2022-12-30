Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Social Security payments to get cost-of-living boost in January

The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.
The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Senior citizens and other Social Security recipients will start getting a larger monthly benefit in January.

The 8.7% annual cost-of-living adjustment is aimed at helping them cope with high inflation.

The largest increase in more than 40 years, it will boost monthly payments by more than $140 to an average of roughly $1,827 for 2023.

About 70 million people will get the increase, which follows a 5.9% adjustment for 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
Beresford's Blake Peterson playing for Iowa State (#91). He will transfer to SDSU
Beresford native Blake Peterson transferring from Iowa State to SDSU
First Alert Weather Day Logo
Significant winter storm to impact the region Monday, Tuesday
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
Former NDSU Bison Trey Lance (left) and current SDSU Jackrabbit Reece Winkelman divide their...
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU

Latest News

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center,...
North Korea’s Kim orders ‘exponential’ expansion of nuke arsenal
Australians have celebrated the start of 2023 with fireworks.
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
Revelers celebrated the traditional ball drop in New York City’s Times Square, ushering in 2023...
New York celebrates the new year with Times Square ball drop
Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) runs for the end zone for a touchdown against Ohio State...
No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives for yardage as Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25)...
No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal