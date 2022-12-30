Avera Medical Minute
Woman has lost wallet from high school dance returned nearly 55 years later

A woman in West Virginia says her lost wallet has been returned nearly 55 years later. (Source: WVVA, SHARON DAY, CNN)
By Gailyn Markham and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST
FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A West Virginia woman says her lost wallet has been returned after missing for nearly 55 years.

WVVA reports Sharon Day lost her wallet when she was 16 years old in 1968. She was a student at what was then Fayetteville High School.

Day said that she believed her wallet was lost during a school dance and had made peace that she would never see it again.

But little did she know that after the school closed in 2019, a contracting company would begin renovating it, turning the space into apartments.

“We were working on ductwork when it [the wallet] fell out,” said Bradley Scott, owner of New River Contracting. “There was an old shoe in there and some other things.”

Scott explained that the duct, which was bolted shut by the school years ago, would have never been exposed had it not been for the renovation.

“We broke the duct loose for the first time in about 100 years,” Scott said.

And in some of those items found was Day’s wallet.

“When we found the wallet, there was something different about it,” Scott said. “Could we identify and find the person?”

Scott said the wallet had photos with names on the back and a social security card in it.

“I think we can actually find this person,” he said.

According to Scott, he ended up finding Day in less than a week after checking social media.

“She [my sister] said they found something for you,” Day said. “I didn’t think about having something back like that [the wallet].”

Day said she began to remember things about her life that she had forgotten after getting her wallet returned.

“I was excited. I like my pictures of the people that I went to school with and friends,” Day said. “It’s something that I never thought I would see again.”

Day said she plans to put together a scrapbook of all the photos and notes found in the wallet for it to be around for another 50-plus years.

