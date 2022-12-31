Avera Medical Minute
8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into The...
Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into The Hub restaurant and bar in the Clifton neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Early investigation revealed the SUV was heading north on Frankfort Avenue when another vehicle turned in front of it coming from an eastbound side street.

The two vehicles crashed, causing the SUV to spin and crash into a bar establishment at The Hub.

Police said eight people were injured at the bar. Five of the victims were taken to University Hospital, while the other three were taken to Suburban Hospital.

All of the people injured are expected to survive.

The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured, police said.

The Hub released a statement on Saturday morning confirming the crash had injured several customers and employees, and thanked first responders.

The restaurant said it would be closed until 5 p.m. to assess the damage.

Louisville Metro Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

