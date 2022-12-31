Beresford native Blake Peterson transferring from Iowa State to SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As South Dakota State looks to win the 2022 FCS National Championship they’re getting some reinforcements in pursuit of the 2023 national title from a familiar face out of the Big 12.

Beresford native Blake Peterson announced today on Twitter that he will be transferring from Iowa State to South Dakota State. He played in 28 games as a Cyclone, recording 21 tackles and two sacks after a standout career for the Watchdogs.

His father Brandon played at SDSU from 1995 through 1999.

Blake will have two years of eligibility for the Jackrabbits.

Peterson showed his Jackrabbit roots in the tweet announcing his SDSU commitment, saying he’d come to play for the first coach he’d ever met, showing a photo of himself as an infant in 2001 with Jackrabbit head football coach John Stiegelmeier.

Coming home to play for the first Coach I ever met!🐰 pic.twitter.com/cqdEzLKlkw — Blake Peterson (@Blakepeterson_7) December 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.