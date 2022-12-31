Avera Medical Minute
Dog rescued after misadventure on frozen creek

Moose the runaway dog owes his life to a community of social media users who tracked him. (Source: WJLA/FACEBOOK/OPERATION FUR FUGITIVE/LUIS NICOLAO/CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - A runaway dog is home safe after having quite an adventure.

Moose owes a lot to the community that helped alert his owner after the pooch fell through ice on a frozen creek.

“To think about what he’s been through for six days out in that cold,” said Luis Nicolao, Moose’s owner.

What’s known is the beginning of the story and the happy ending. What happened in between remains locked in Moose the Aussie doodle’s memory.

It all started last week when his owners Kellie and Louis Nicolao dropped Moose off at dog sitter Nicolina Converso’s house in Edgewater as they headed off to California.

At first, everything was fine.

“Moose seemed pretty comfortable in my house.” Converso said.

The trouble started the morning of Dec. 23.

“I opened the door to pick up a tree on my patio, and he just went on out. And we couldn’t catch him. We just couldn’t,” she said.

Moose was on the loose as the record cold snap arrived. Converso texted Nicolao in California with the news.

“My heart just dropped. It was a complete moment of ‘Oh my gosh,’” he said.

In a full panic, Converso turned to the local Facebook group. It quickly became a community effort.

Moose got his own Facebook group called Operation Fur Fugitive. The Moose sightings were pouring in.

“I was getting phone calls and text messages and emails and Facebook messages. It was just nonstop,” Converso said.

And then Thursday morning, finally there was a big break.

A woman reported a dog wandering out onto a frozen creek. She heard him whining and crying.

Moose’s people raced to the scene. This is what they saw: The dog was in big trouble.

“And I can’t express to you the joy and the immediate fear that took over. ‘Oh my god, what am I going to do’?” Nicolao said.

Nicolao, the U.S. Naval Academy water polo coach, is a powerful swimmer, just back from the West Coast.

He jumped in, crashed through the ice and swam his dog to safety, sharing post rescue pictures on that Facebook page.

Now everyone is back home in Annapolis, telling the story of Operation Fur Fugitive.

“I went from this point of complete despair to here I got a chance to save his life. It was overwhelming, it was awesome and to all the people, the community, you know we teach this all the time in sports and the academy, it’s community over individual. It’s team over individual. And everybody came together for this one little dog, and I’ll be forever grateful,” Nicolao said.

