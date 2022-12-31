FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you have any plans over the weekend, we won’t have any issues whatsoever, but a winter storm taking shape for early next week will likely impact travel.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon for Brown, Campbell, Corson, Day, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hand, Hyde, Marshall, McPherson, Potter, Roberts and Walworth counties. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for south central South Dakota from late Sunday night until Tuesday morning, and from 6 AM Monday to 6 PM Tuesday for southeast South Dakota, far northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

New Years Eve looks quiet with a partly sunny to cloudy sky with light winds out of the south and west. Areas of fog will be around throughout the day, especially in those areas under the Dense Fog Advisory. Highs top out in the 20s and 30s with the colder temperatures in northeast South Dakota.

We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky tonight with a light and variable wind. There will areas of patchy fog in spots, so be aware of that. Temperatures will be around 15-25 degrees at midnight with lows overnight in the low teens to low 20s.

New Years Day remains quiet with overcast skies and light winds. A stray flurry or wintry mix shower is possible, but expect a dry day with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

We have First Alert Weather Days in place for Monday and Tuesday as we track the next storm system heading towards the region. The precipitation will begin to move in after midnight Sunday and last through Tuesday afternoon. There’s still inconsistency in the track and strength of this system, as some models continue to favor a more northerly track while others favor a more southerly track. Snow will be likely will this system regardless, but sleet and freezing rain could be possible near the center of the low pressure. If the low takes a more northerly track, then the southeastern counties will see the icy mix and less snow accumulations with the heaviest snow in central and northeast South Dakota. If the low tracks more southerly, the heaviest snow would fall along and south of Highway 14 with lighter snow totals north of there. One way or another, there will be impacts with this system, so please be sure to have a backup plan in place if you are traveling early next week and stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.

