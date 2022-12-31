Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week

Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you have any plans over the weekend, we won’t have any issues whatsoever, but a winter storm taking shape for early next week will likely impact travel.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon for Brown, Campbell, Corson, Day, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hand, Hyde, Marshall, McPherson, Potter, Roberts and Walworth counties. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for south central South Dakota from late Sunday night until Tuesday morning, and from 6 AM Monday to 6 PM Tuesday for southeast South Dakota, far northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

New Years Eve looks quiet with a partly sunny to cloudy sky with light winds out of the south and west. Areas of fog will be around throughout the day, especially in those areas under the Dense Fog Advisory. Highs top out in the 20s and 30s with the colder temperatures in northeast South Dakota.

We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky tonight with a light and variable wind. There will areas of patchy fog in spots, so be aware of that. Temperatures will be around 15-25 degrees at midnight with lows overnight in the low teens to low 20s.

New Years Day remains quiet with overcast skies and light winds. A stray flurry or wintry mix shower is possible, but expect a dry day with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

We have First Alert Weather Days in place for Monday and Tuesday as we track the next storm system heading towards the region. The precipitation will begin to move in after midnight Sunday and last through Tuesday afternoon. There’s still inconsistency in the track and strength of this system, as some models continue to favor a more northerly track while others favor a more southerly track. Snow will be likely will this system regardless, but sleet and freezing rain could be possible near the center of the low pressure. If the low takes a more northerly track, then the southeastern counties will see the icy mix and less snow accumulations with the heaviest snow in central and northeast South Dakota. If the low tracks more southerly, the heaviest snow would fall along and south of Highway 14 with lighter snow totals north of there. One way or another, there will be impacts with this system, so please be sure to have a backup plan in place if you are traveling early next week and stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Former NDSU Bison Trey Lance (left) and current SDSU Jackrabbit Reece Winkelman divide their...
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud

Latest News

The Hamlin Charger and St. Thomas More girls basketball teams square off in a rematch of last...
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 12-30-22
Harrisburg's Ethan Determan goes up for a shot against Roosevelt
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 12-30-22
Sioux Falls Stampede's Isaac Gordon celebrates a goal during their 3-2 win over Waterloo
Stampede clip Blackhawks
SDSU's Tucker Kraft takes a bow after a touchdown against rival NDSU
Native South Dakotans eager to make history in FCS Championship