Floyd Farrand host first solo girls invitational

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even at 48 years old there is still room for firsts in the the Floyd Farrand Wrestling Invitational’s storied history.

Thanks to the rising numbers of girls high school wrestling, the Farrand held it’s first ever solo girls meet on Friday afternoon at Lincoln High School. Click on the video viewer above for championship highlights! Full results are listed below.

TEAM STANDINGS

Spearfish wins the solo Floyd Farrand Girls Invitational (Dakota News Now)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mary-Katherine Joseph of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Kendall Clayton of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Olivia Anderson of Watertown

4th Place - Haven Baker of Spearfish

5th Place - Ariyana Bhakta of Dakota Valley

6th Place - Piper Brooke-Ellison of Spearfish

7th Place - Bailey Tekrony of Brookings

8th Place - Serenity TrueBlood of Lakota Tech

1st Place Match

Mary-Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley) 9-3, Jr. over Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley) 6-5, 8th. (Fall 0:43)

3rd Place Match

Olivia Anderson (Watertown) 11-4, 7th. over Haven Baker (Spearfish) 11-6, 8th. (Dec 12-8)

5th Place Match

Ariyana Bhakta (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. over Piper Brooke-Ellison (Spearfish) 7-7, 8th. (Fall 2:59)

7th Place Match

Bailey Tekrony (Brookings) 4-3, Fr. over Serenity TrueBlood (Lakota Tech) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 2:07)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Maraia Kruske of Spearfish

2nd Place - Brookyln Baird of Sturgis

3rd Place - Dani Batchelor of Clark/Willow Lake

4th Place - Madelynn Schlup of Spearfish

5th Place - Jocelyn Thoms of Lennox

6th Place - SageLynn Culley of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

7th Place - Brandy Marshall of Lakota Tech

8th Place - Makita Raysor of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) 14-2, Sr. over Brookyln Baird (Sturgis) 13-2, Jr. (Dec 4-1)

3rd Place Match

Dani Batchelor (Clark/Willow Lake) 3-1, Jr. over Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 14-7, So. (Fall 1:31)

5th Place Match

Jocelyn Thoms (Lennox) 11-5, 7th. over SageLynn Culley (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 5-10, So. (Fall 1:31)

7th Place Match

Brandy Marshall (Lakota Tech) 8-3, Fr. over Makita Raysor (Spearfish) 1-3, 8th. (Fall 2:46)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Candice Matsuda of Spearfish

2nd Place - Rylee Bird of Dell Rapids

3rd Place - Cateri Yellow Hawk of Sully Buttes

4th Place - Cante White Bull of Lakota Tech

5th Place - Claire Abbitt of Spearfish

6th Place - Adair Hanisch of Garretson

7th Place - Kami Erickson of Brookings

8th Place - Mia Gonzalez of Dakota Valley

1st Place Match

Candice Matsuda (Spearfish) 13-4, Fr. over Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids) 6-4, So. (Fall 2:34)

3rd Place Match

Cateri Yellow Hawk (Sully Buttes) 7-1, Fr. over Cante White Bull (Lakota Tech) 8-3, So. (TF-1.5 4:52 (15-0))

5th Place Match

Claire Abbitt (Spearfish) 7-7, Fr. over Adair Hanisch (Garretson) 4-9, Jr. (Fall 1:59)

7th Place Match

Kami Erickson (Brookings) 1-5, Fr. over Mia Gonzalez (Dakota Valley) 3-3, Sr. (Fall 1:21)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tahnie Yellow Hawk of Sully Buttes

2nd Place - Jessica Waln of Lakota Tech

3rd Place - Madison Snyder of Sturgis

4th Place - Olivia Kolbrek of Sioux Falls Washington

5th Place - Chloe Ellingsen of Harrisburg

6th Place - Mikayla Hight of Dell Rapids

7th Place - Rachel Dagel of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

8th Place - Autumn Gaspar of Garretson

1st Place Match

Tahnie Yellow Hawk (Sully Buttes) 4-0, 8th. over Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech) 14-1, So. (Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match

Madison Snyder (Sturgis) 13-4, Jr. over Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington) 10-7, Fr. (Fall 4:56)

5th Place Match

Chloe Ellingsen (Harrisburg) 11-6, Sr. over Mikayla Hight (Dell Rapids) 4-7, So. (Fall 1:31)

7th Place Match

Rachel Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-7, So. over Autumn Gaspar (Garretson) 3-5, Sr. (Fall 2:58)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Taylor Graveman of Spearfish

2nd Place - Giada Scherich of Lakota Tech

3rd Place - Sammie Reil of Harrisburg

4th Place - Reese Olson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

5th Place - Hannah Frewaldt of Garretson

6th Place - Hannah Stagman of Harrisburg

7th Place - Bailey Credeur of Dell Rapids

8th Place - Faith Caldron of Brookings

1st Place Match

Taylor Graveman (Spearfish) 16-0, Sr. over Giada Scherich (Lakota Tech) 12-2, So. (Fall 1:55)

3rd Place Match

Sammie Reil (Harrisburg) 7-3, So. over Reese Olson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 13-4, 8th. (Fall 3:38)

5th Place Match

Hannah Frewaldt (Garretson) 8-5, Jr. over Hannah Stagman (Harrisburg) 6-7, Sr. (MD 12-4)

7th Place Match

Bailey Credeur (Dell Rapids) 6-5, So. over Faith Caldron (Brookings) 2-5, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

142

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Johanna Steinlicht of Brookings

2nd Place - Saige Hinricher of Brookings

3rd Place - Avalon Brenner of O`Gorman

4th Place - Lakota Rodgers of Lakota Tech

5th Place - Jade Dubbelde of Harrisburg

6th Place - Brenna Reker of Brandon Valley

7th Place - Kimberlyn Heisler of Spearfish

8th Place - Jaelyn Carrizales of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

1st Place Match

Johanna Steinlicht (Brookings) 4-1, Jr. over Saige Hinricher (Brookings) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 4:57)

3rd Place Match

Avalon Brenner (O`Gorman) 6-4, Sr. over Lakota Rodgers (Lakota Tech) 4-5, So. (Fall 2:25)

5th Place Match

Jade Dubbelde (Harrisburg) 4-5, Fr. over Brenna Reker (Brandon Valley) 2-10, 8th. (Fall 0:56)

7th Place Match

Kimberlyn Heisler (Spearfish) 3-7, Fr. over Jaelyn Carrizales (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-10, Jr. (Dec 10-9)

154

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ali Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

2nd Place - Maya Erickson of Brookings

3rd Place - Rhiannen Heimdal of Harrisburg

4th Place - Jordan Waln of Lakota Tech

5th Place - Gracie Delgado of Dakota Valley

6th Place - Jayden Werlinger of Spearfish

7th Place - April Peterson of Watertown

8th Place - Emma Wientjes of Watertown

1st Place Match

Ali Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 8-1, Sr. over Maya Erickson (Brookings) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 5:06)

3rd Place Match

Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg) 6-2, Fr. over Jordan Waln (Lakota Tech) 6-3, Jr. (Fall 0:54)

5th Place Match

Gracie Delgado (Dakota Valley) 4-3, Jr. over Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish) 10-8, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

7th Place Match

April Peterson (Watertown) 7-6, So. over Emma Wientjes (Watertown) 1-7, Fr. (Fall 2:11)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carlee Laubach of Canton

2nd Place - Maizy Mathis of Brookings

3rd Place - Paytan Waterman of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

4th Place - Arlisa Waln of Lakota Tech

5th Place - Fantasia Felcher of Brandon Valley

6th Place - Marlee Heltzel of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Maizy Mathis (Brookings) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:08)

3rd Place Match

Paytan Waterman (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 8-4, Jr. over Arlisa Waln (Lakota Tech) 3-2, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley) 5-7, Sr. over Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish) 7-8, 7th. (Fall 2:39)

7th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

190

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zoe Adam of Canton

2nd Place - Allison Konrad of Watertown

3rd Place - Anna Schuewe of Brandon Valley

Round 1

Zoe Adam (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Anna Schuewe (Brandon Valley) 0-2, Fr. (Fall 0:38)

Round 2

Zoe Adam (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Allison Konrad (Watertown) 5-3, Fr. (Fall 0:54)

Round 3

Allison Konrad (Watertown) 5-3, Fr. over Anna Schuewe (Brandon Valley) 0-2, Fr. (Fall 1:54)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hope Orr of Watertown

2nd Place - Kiara King of Canton

3rd Place - Maria Larson of Sioux Falls Lincoln

4th Place - Alissa Ault of Sioux Falls Jefferson

5th Place - Eriah Big Crow of Lakota Tech

1st Place Match

Hope Orr (Watertown) 7-1, Sr. over Kiara King (Canton) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 3:14)

3rd Place Match

Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 7-2, Jr. over Alissa Ault (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 5-8, Fr. (Fall 3:28)

5th Place Match

Eriah Big Crow (Lakota Tech) 3-3, So. over () , . (Bye)

