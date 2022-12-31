Floyd Farrand host first solo girls invitational
Spearfish takes team title
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even at 48 years old there is still room for firsts in the the Floyd Farrand Wrestling Invitational’s storied history.
Thanks to the rising numbers of girls high school wrestling, the Farrand held it’s first ever solo girls meet on Friday afternoon at Lincoln High School. Click on the video viewer above for championship highlights! Full results are listed below.
TEAM STANDINGS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Mary-Katherine Joseph of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Kendall Clayton of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Olivia Anderson of Watertown
- 4th Place - Haven Baker of Spearfish
- 5th Place - Ariyana Bhakta of Dakota Valley
- 6th Place - Piper Brooke-Ellison of Spearfish
- 7th Place - Bailey Tekrony of Brookings
- 8th Place - Serenity TrueBlood of Lakota Tech
1st Place Match
- Mary-Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley) 9-3, Jr. over Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley) 6-5, 8th. (Fall 0:43)
3rd Place Match
- Olivia Anderson (Watertown) 11-4, 7th. over Haven Baker (Spearfish) 11-6, 8th. (Dec 12-8)
5th Place Match
- Ariyana Bhakta (Dakota Valley) 2-2, Jr. over Piper Brooke-Ellison (Spearfish) 7-7, 8th. (Fall 2:59)
7th Place Match
- Bailey Tekrony (Brookings) 4-3, Fr. over Serenity TrueBlood (Lakota Tech) 1-4, Jr. (Fall 2:07)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Maraia Kruske of Spearfish
- 2nd Place - Brookyln Baird of Sturgis
- 3rd Place - Dani Batchelor of Clark/Willow Lake
- 4th Place - Madelynn Schlup of Spearfish
- 5th Place - Jocelyn Thoms of Lennox
- 6th Place - SageLynn Culley of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 7th Place - Brandy Marshall of Lakota Tech
- 8th Place - Makita Raysor of Spearfish
1st Place Match
- Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) 14-2, Sr. over Brookyln Baird (Sturgis) 13-2, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Dani Batchelor (Clark/Willow Lake) 3-1, Jr. over Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 14-7, So. (Fall 1:31)
5th Place Match
- Jocelyn Thoms (Lennox) 11-5, 7th. over SageLynn Culley (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 5-10, So. (Fall 1:31)
7th Place Match
- Brandy Marshall (Lakota Tech) 8-3, Fr. over Makita Raysor (Spearfish) 1-3, 8th. (Fall 2:46)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Candice Matsuda of Spearfish
- 2nd Place - Rylee Bird of Dell Rapids
- 3rd Place - Cateri Yellow Hawk of Sully Buttes
- 4th Place - Cante White Bull of Lakota Tech
- 5th Place - Claire Abbitt of Spearfish
- 6th Place - Adair Hanisch of Garretson
- 7th Place - Kami Erickson of Brookings
- 8th Place - Mia Gonzalez of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
- Candice Matsuda (Spearfish) 13-4, Fr. over Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids) 6-4, So. (Fall 2:34)
3rd Place Match
- Cateri Yellow Hawk (Sully Buttes) 7-1, Fr. over Cante White Bull (Lakota Tech) 8-3, So. (TF-1.5 4:52 (15-0))
5th Place Match
- Claire Abbitt (Spearfish) 7-7, Fr. over Adair Hanisch (Garretson) 4-9, Jr. (Fall 1:59)
7th Place Match
- Kami Erickson (Brookings) 1-5, Fr. over Mia Gonzalez (Dakota Valley) 3-3, Sr. (Fall 1:21)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tahnie Yellow Hawk of Sully Buttes
- 2nd Place - Jessica Waln of Lakota Tech
- 3rd Place - Madison Snyder of Sturgis
- 4th Place - Olivia Kolbrek of Sioux Falls Washington
- 5th Place - Chloe Ellingsen of Harrisburg
- 6th Place - Mikayla Hight of Dell Rapids
- 7th Place - Rachel Dagel of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 8th Place - Autumn Gaspar of Garretson
1st Place Match
- Tahnie Yellow Hawk (Sully Buttes) 4-0, 8th. over Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech) 14-1, So. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
- Madison Snyder (Sturgis) 13-4, Jr. over Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington) 10-7, Fr. (Fall 4:56)
5th Place Match
- Chloe Ellingsen (Harrisburg) 11-6, Sr. over Mikayla Hight (Dell Rapids) 4-7, So. (Fall 1:31)
7th Place Match
- Rachel Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-7, So. over Autumn Gaspar (Garretson) 3-5, Sr. (Fall 2:58)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Taylor Graveman of Spearfish
- 2nd Place - Giada Scherich of Lakota Tech
- 3rd Place - Sammie Reil of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Reese Olson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 5th Place - Hannah Frewaldt of Garretson
- 6th Place - Hannah Stagman of Harrisburg
- 7th Place - Bailey Credeur of Dell Rapids
- 8th Place - Faith Caldron of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Taylor Graveman (Spearfish) 16-0, Sr. over Giada Scherich (Lakota Tech) 12-2, So. (Fall 1:55)
3rd Place Match
- Sammie Reil (Harrisburg) 7-3, So. over Reese Olson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 13-4, 8th. (Fall 3:38)
5th Place Match
- Hannah Frewaldt (Garretson) 8-5, Jr. over Hannah Stagman (Harrisburg) 6-7, Sr. (MD 12-4)
7th Place Match
- Bailey Credeur (Dell Rapids) 6-5, So. over Faith Caldron (Brookings) 2-5, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
142
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Johanna Steinlicht of Brookings
- 2nd Place - Saige Hinricher of Brookings
- 3rd Place - Avalon Brenner of O`Gorman
- 4th Place - Lakota Rodgers of Lakota Tech
- 5th Place - Jade Dubbelde of Harrisburg
- 6th Place - Brenna Reker of Brandon Valley
- 7th Place - Kimberlyn Heisler of Spearfish
- 8th Place - Jaelyn Carrizales of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Johanna Steinlicht (Brookings) 4-1, Jr. over Saige Hinricher (Brookings) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 4:57)
3rd Place Match
- Avalon Brenner (O`Gorman) 6-4, Sr. over Lakota Rodgers (Lakota Tech) 4-5, So. (Fall 2:25)
5th Place Match
- Jade Dubbelde (Harrisburg) 4-5, Fr. over Brenna Reker (Brandon Valley) 2-10, 8th. (Fall 0:56)
7th Place Match
- Kimberlyn Heisler (Spearfish) 3-7, Fr. over Jaelyn Carrizales (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-10, Jr. (Dec 10-9)
154
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ali Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 2nd Place - Maya Erickson of Brookings
- 3rd Place - Rhiannen Heimdal of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Jordan Waln of Lakota Tech
- 5th Place - Gracie Delgado of Dakota Valley
- 6th Place - Jayden Werlinger of Spearfish
- 7th Place - April Peterson of Watertown
- 8th Place - Emma Wientjes of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Ali Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 8-1, Sr. over Maya Erickson (Brookings) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 5:06)
3rd Place Match
- Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg) 6-2, Fr. over Jordan Waln (Lakota Tech) 6-3, Jr. (Fall 0:54)
5th Place Match
- Gracie Delgado (Dakota Valley) 4-3, Jr. over Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish) 10-8, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
7th Place Match
- April Peterson (Watertown) 7-6, So. over Emma Wientjes (Watertown) 1-7, Fr. (Fall 2:11)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Carlee Laubach of Canton
- 2nd Place - Maizy Mathis of Brookings
- 3rd Place - Paytan Waterman of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 4th Place - Arlisa Waln of Lakota Tech
- 5th Place - Fantasia Felcher of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place - Marlee Heltzel of Spearfish
1st Place Match
- Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Maizy Mathis (Brookings) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 1:08)
3rd Place Match
- Paytan Waterman (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 8-4, Jr. over Arlisa Waln (Lakota Tech) 3-2, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley) 5-7, Sr. over Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish) 7-8, 7th. (Fall 2:39)
7th Place Match
- () , . over () , . (Bye)
190
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Zoe Adam of Canton
- 2nd Place - Allison Konrad of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Anna Schuewe of Brandon Valley
Round 1
- Zoe Adam (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Anna Schuewe (Brandon Valley) 0-2, Fr. (Fall 0:38)
Round 2
- Zoe Adam (Canton) 4-0, Sr. over Allison Konrad (Watertown) 5-3, Fr. (Fall 0:54)
Round 3
- Allison Konrad (Watertown) 5-3, Fr. over Anna Schuewe (Brandon Valley) 0-2, Fr. (Fall 1:54)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hope Orr of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Kiara King of Canton
- 3rd Place - Maria Larson of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 4th Place - Alissa Ault of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 5th Place - Eriah Big Crow of Lakota Tech
1st Place Match
- Hope Orr (Watertown) 7-1, Sr. over Kiara King (Canton) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 3:14)
3rd Place Match
- Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 7-2, Jr. over Alissa Ault (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 5-8, Fr. (Fall 3:28)
5th Place Match
- Eriah Big Crow (Lakota Tech) 3-3, So. over () , . (Bye)
