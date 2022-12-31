Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hamlin wins State Championship rematch, O’Gorman falls at Sanford Pentagon Classic

Chargers top St. Thomas More 39-34, Knights fall to Minnesota power St. Michael-Albertville 54-45
Hamlin wins state championship rematch with St. Thomas More, O'Gorman falls to St. Michael-Albertville in Sanford Pentagon Classic
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several ranked girls basketball teams put a cap to 2022 by colliding at the Sanford Pentagon Classic on Friday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#3 Hamlin win a State A Championship rematch with #1 St. Thomas More 39-34

-A battle of Knights going to St. Michael-Albertville (MN) 54-45 over South Dakota’s #1 AA team O’Gorman

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Former NDSU Bison Trey Lance (left) and current SDSU Jackrabbit Reece Winkelman divide their...
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud

Latest News

Harrisburg's Ethan Determan goes up for a shot against Roosevelt
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Harrisburg upsets Roosevelt, St. Thomas More blanks Aberdeen for a quarter
Sioux Falls Stampede's Isaac Gordon celebrates a goal during their 3-2 win over Waterloo
Stampede clip Blackhawks
SDSU's Tucker Kraft takes a bow after a touchdown against rival NDSU
Native South Dakotans eager to make history and claim first NCAA Football Championship with SDSU
Beresford's Blake Peterson playing for Iowa State (#91). He will transfer to SDSU
Beresford native Blake Peterson transferring from Iowa State to SDSU