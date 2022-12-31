GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hamlin wins State Championship rematch, O’Gorman falls at Sanford Pentagon Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several ranked girls basketball teams put a cap to 2022 by colliding at the Sanford Pentagon Classic on Friday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#3 Hamlin win a State A Championship rematch with #1 St. Thomas More 39-34

-A battle of Knights going to St. Michael-Albertville (MN) 54-45 over South Dakota’s #1 AA team O’Gorman

