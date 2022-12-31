Avera Medical Minute
GREAT BEAR NEW YEARS EVE PARTY

By Elle Dickau
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you are looking for a great way to slide into 2023, the New Year’s Eve party at Great Bear Ski Valley may be the way to go.

Great Bear’s New Year’s Eve event, with discounted tickets after 5 p.m. and fireworks at the top of the ski hill at midnight, to start the year off with a bang.

It has been packed at Great Bear all day, with long lines for lifts, and tubing tickets already sold out for the day.

Skiiers and Snowboarders alike agreed that the conditions were perfect today.

“The slopes are pretty good today, lots of powder,” said Floyd Korzan Great Bear Patron.

Many people commented on how nice the weather was as well, with temps above freezing for most of the day.

The nicer weather has brought unprecedented numbers to Great Bear this season as well,

“This is the first time in 30 years that we have opened up for the season with all of our trails open” explain Dan Grider General Manager at Great Bear.

He accredited this to the extra snow that we received, as well as the time they got to make snow during the cold snap prior to Christmas.

If you are looking to end your 2022 with a bang, head over to Great Bear Ski Valley for their New Year’s Eve Festivities.

