Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

9 hurt after shooting near central Phoenix, police say

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening.
By Kit Silavong and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — Police say nine people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning at a business near central Phoenix.

Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department says several victims were found shot when officers arrived near 19th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 4 a.m.

Phoenix fire transported some of the victims to the hospital. However, police learned that some victims left the shooting and walked to hospitals before officers arrived.

Police say there is a total of nine victims, including a pregnant woman. All of the victims have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bower says it is not clear if the shooter is among those who are being treated at the hospital or left the scene.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
Beresford's Blake Peterson playing for Iowa State (#91). He will transfer to SDSU
Beresford native Blake Peterson transferring from Iowa State to SDSU
Former NDSU Bison Trey Lance (left) and current SDSU Jackrabbit Reece Winkelman divide their...
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives for yardage as Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25)...
No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal
Australians have celebrated the start of 2023 with fireworks.
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
USD's AJ Plitzuweit goes in for a layup during the Coyotes 80-63 win over Western Illinois
Coyotes cruise past Western Illinois
SDSU's William Kyle III rises for a dunk in the Jackrabbits win over St. Thomas
Jackrabbits top Tommies
Iowa's Cooper DeJean finishes a 14-yard pick six in the Hawkeyes 21-0 win over Kenutcky in the...
Iowa wins Music City Bowl