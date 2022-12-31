9 hurt after shooting near central Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — Police say nine people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning at a business near central Phoenix.

Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department says several victims were found shot when officers arrived near 19th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 4 a.m.

Phoenix fire transported some of the victims to the hospital. However, police learned that some victims left the shooting and walked to hospitals before officers arrived.

Police say there is a total of nine victims, including a pregnant woman. All of the victims have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bower says it is not clear if the shooter is among those who are being treated at the hospital or left the scene.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.