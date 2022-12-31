Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785M after no big winner

FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., on Jan. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night’s estimated $685 million jackpot.

The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.

No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday.

The numbers selected Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and gold Mega Ball 7.

The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

The estimated $785 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $395 million.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn’t been announced for that record-setting payout.

“On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion,” Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Former NDSU Bison Trey Lance (left) and current SDSU Jackrabbit Reece Winkelman divide their...
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud

Latest News

Australians have celebrated the start of 2023 with fireworks.
New Year's Eve fireworks in Sydney
The pope emeritus died at age 95.
Reactions to death of Pope Benedict XVI
Winter is a prime time for allergens.
Indoor allergens can be a problem in winter
Winter is a prime time for allergens.
Coping with winter allergies
Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week