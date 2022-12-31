Native South Dakotans eager to make history and claim first NCAA Football Championship with SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When South Dakota State hits the field for the FCS National Championship against North Dakota State they will feature 28 home grown players that grew up watching the Jackrabbits and Bison tangle and develop their Dakota Marker rivalry in Division One.

They know the history of it, particularly in the playoffs where SDSU is 0-4 all time against NDSU, helping lead to the Bison winning nine of the last 11 FCS National Championships. They also know that no college football program from the state of South Dakota has ever won an NCAA National Championship.

And they’re kind of done with the history lessons and ready to make some of their own.

SDSU and NDSU kickoff at 1:00 PM a week from Sunday on KSFY.

