Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You’ve seen it in the grocery store, the prices of everything continue to rise. Especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls.

“In August, they were rising to about $3 a dozen. End of November we were looking at $3.57 a dozen. Right now, we’re paying about $5.20,” said Beth Cogley, the general manager of the Original Pancake House.

The Original Pancake House goes through roughly 13,000 eggs weekly, and the increased prices put additional pressure on kitchen staff, like Assistant Kitchen Manager Tim Chapoy.

“When we accidentally break a yoke on an egg, we have to throw that egg away, and that’s a big thing now,” Chapoy said.

Cogley had to raise prices back in June, and if costs stay where they are, they may have to raise them again.

“I don’t want them to think that we’re raising the prices for our benefit. We’re raising the prices to keep up with the prices we’re paying,” Cogley said.

The question is what’s driving the drastic rise in egg prices?

“Throughout the United States, there have been two or three different batches of the bird flu, when normally there’s only like one,” Chapoy said.

Chapoy believes the bird flu lowering egg supply isn’t even the only factor.

“The holidays are a big thing, too, so the demand on top of the lack of eggs is a huge thing,” Chapoy said.

Even with the menu price increase, customers are still coming in droves.

“Our customers understand. They see the prices in the grocery store. They know what we’re dealing with,” Cogley said.

While things may not be eggcellent right now, they continue to hope that costs will eventually drop.

“We are always looking at the prices of everything, and if it does start to go down, we will adjust our prices accordingly,” Cogley said.

