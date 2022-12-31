Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve

Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.(lpweber via Canva)
By Clint McLeod and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - Authorities in Michigan are investigating a deadly snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve.

WLUC reports troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were called to a trail just before noon in Houghton County regarding a crash involving a snowmobile.

Authorities said first responders found a 13-year-old female snowmobile driver with a serious head injury once at the scene.

According to state police, the girl appeared to be moving over to allow other snowmobiles to pass when she was pulled from the trail by deep snow.

The 13-year-old then lost control of the snowmobile and collided with a tree, police said. She was transported to a hospital but later died.

Authorities said the girl had been operating under the immediate supervision of her father.

State police did not immediately release the name of the driver, but said she was from Missouri along with her father.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
Beresford's Blake Peterson playing for Iowa State (#91). He will transfer to SDSU
Beresford native Blake Peterson transferring from Iowa State to SDSU
Former NDSU Bison Trey Lance (left) and current SDSU Jackrabbit Reece Winkelman divide their...
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives for yardage as Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25)...
No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal
Australians have celebrated the start of 2023 with fireworks.
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
USD's AJ Plitzuweit goes in for a layup during the Coyotes 80-63 win over Western Illinois
Coyotes cruise past Western Illinois
SDSU's William Kyle III rises for a dunk in the Jackrabbits win over St. Thomas
Jackrabbits top Tommies
Iowa's Cooper DeJean finishes a 14-yard pick six in the Hawkeyes 21-0 win over Kenutcky in the...
Iowa wins Music City Bowl