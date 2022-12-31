Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Stampede clip Blackhawks

Sioux Falls defeats Waterloo on home ice 3-2
Sioux Falls defeats Waterloo 3-2
By Zach Borg and Kristin Farris
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned two points in the United States Hockey League during their 3-2 victory over the Waterloo Blackhawks Friday evening.

The first period played out like a rerun of Wednesday’s win on the Stampede’s side. Forward Tyler Borgula opened up the scoring with his second USHL game, in his second game with the Herd. Xavier Medina, the Stampede’s first star of the game, marked 11 saves in the first period.

The Stampede owned the scoreboard for the entirety of the second period, marking two more goals. Max Rud found the back of the net unassisted at the 7:33 mark in the second period. Isaac Gordon finished the Stampede’s scoring run with what would ultimately be the gamewinning goal at the 13:02 mark.

The third period was scoreless for the Stampede, but the Blackhawks were able to slip two goals past Medina to finish out the game. The Stampede marked 30 total shots on the night versus the Blackhawks 33. Medina earned the win with 31 saves and a 93.9% save percentage.

The Herd is back in action on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The team will be celebrating their New Years Eve Bash by filling the Premier Center with fun and events for fans. The first 1,500 fans into the doors will receive free Stampede Hockey t-shirts courtesy of Midwestern Mechanical.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Former NDSU Bison Trey Lance (left) and current SDSU Jackrabbit Reece Winkelman divide their...
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud

Latest News

The Hamlin Charger and St. Thomas More girls basketball teams square off in a rematch of last...
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hamlin wins State Championship rematch, O’Gorman falls at Sanford Pentagon Classic
Harrisburg's Ethan Determan goes up for a shot against Roosevelt
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Harrisburg upsets Roosevelt, St. Thomas More blanks Aberdeen for a quarter
SDSU's Tucker Kraft takes a bow after a touchdown against rival NDSU
Native South Dakotans eager to make history and claim first NCAA Football Championship with SDSU
Beresford's Blake Peterson playing for Iowa State (#91). He will transfer to SDSU
Beresford native Blake Peterson transferring from Iowa State to SDSU