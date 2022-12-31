Stampede clip Blackhawks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned two points in the United States Hockey League during their 3-2 victory over the Waterloo Blackhawks Friday evening.

The first period played out like a rerun of Wednesday’s win on the Stampede’s side. Forward Tyler Borgula opened up the scoring with his second USHL game, in his second game with the Herd. Xavier Medina, the Stampede’s first star of the game, marked 11 saves in the first period.

The Stampede owned the scoreboard for the entirety of the second period, marking two more goals. Max Rud found the back of the net unassisted at the 7:33 mark in the second period. Isaac Gordon finished the Stampede’s scoring run with what would ultimately be the gamewinning goal at the 13:02 mark.

The third period was scoreless for the Stampede, but the Blackhawks were able to slip two goals past Medina to finish out the game. The Stampede marked 30 total shots on the night versus the Blackhawks 33. Medina earned the win with 31 saves and a 93.9% save percentage.

The Herd is back in action on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The team will be celebrating their New Years Eve Bash by filling the Premier Center with fun and events for fans. The first 1,500 fans into the doors will receive free Stampede Hockey t-shirts courtesy of Midwestern Mechanical.

