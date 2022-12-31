Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

VIDEO: Baby pygmy hippopotamus makes public debut at zoo exhibit

Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022. (Source: Metro Richmond Zoo)
By David Hylton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A baby hippopotamus born earlier this month at a zoo in Virginia has been moved to a public exhibit.

According to the Metro Richmond Zoo, the pygmy hippopotamus came just in time for Christmas and guests can view the calf bonding with its mother.

A spokesperson for the zoo said the exhibit features viewing windows in the indoor pool area, allowing the public to see mom and baby every day.

Officials with the zoo said the yet-to-be-named baby is expected to stay in the specific area with its mother, Iris, until getting large enough to navigate the outdoor habitat.

The zoo said the baby also went swimming for the first time this week.

“Iris showed her baby around the new area and then demonstrated how to enter the pool,” the zoo shared in a news release. “The calf’s natural instincts kicked in and she started swimming immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
Beresford's Blake Peterson playing for Iowa State (#91). He will transfer to SDSU
Beresford native Blake Peterson transferring from Iowa State to SDSU
Former NDSU Bison Trey Lance (left) and current SDSU Jackrabbit Reece Winkelman divide their...
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives for yardage as Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25)...
No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal
Australians have celebrated the start of 2023 with fireworks.
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
USD's AJ Plitzuweit goes in for a layup during the Coyotes 80-63 win over Western Illinois
Coyotes cruise past Western Illinois
SDSU's William Kyle III rises for a dunk in the Jackrabbits win over St. Thomas
Jackrabbits top Tommies
Iowa's Cooper DeJean finishes a 14-yard pick six in the Hawkeyes 21-0 win over Kenutcky in the...
Iowa wins Music City Bowl