Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina, after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said.

Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.

Investigators first thought the body might be from someone seeking shelter from the recent cold snap, but quickly determined the remains had been in the bin for at least several months, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.

The bin appeared to have not been emptied for years and had VHS tapes inside, West said.

Investigators for now are treating the death as a homicide and took the bin and the body away for further investigation, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, authorities sad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.
UPDATE: More Details Released in Lincoln County Fatal Crash
First Alert Weather Day Logo
Significant winter storm to impact the region Monday, Tuesday
SDSU tight end declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Loyalty to friends & team trumped money for SDSU’s Tucker Kraft
Beresford's Blake Peterson playing for Iowa State (#91). He will transfer to SDSU
Beresford native Blake Peterson transferring from Iowa State to SDSU

Latest News

This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the...
Police probe motive in attack on officers near Times Square
File Graphic
Shooting investigating underway in Sioux Falls
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks
President Joe Biden, leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
Biden’s new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship