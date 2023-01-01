Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Castlewood slips by Madison at Entringer Classic

5th-ranked Warriors win 53-48
5th ranked Warriors win 53-48
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final prep basketball games of 2022 were played at the 29th Annual Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Boys Basketball Classic at Brookings High School on New Year’s Eve Saturday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Castlewood, ranked 5th in Class B, defeating Madison 53-48!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
First Alert Weather Day Logo
Significant winter storm to impact the region Monday, Tuesday
Beresford's Blake Peterson playing for Iowa State (#91). He will transfer to SDSU
Beresford native Blake Peterson transferring from Iowa State to SDSU
A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t...
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
SDSU's Tucker Kraft takes a bow after a touchdown against rival NDSU
Native South Dakotans eager to make history and claim first NCAA Football Championship with SDSU

Latest News

The Sioux Falls Stampede win their New Year's Eve game with Madison in overtime on Kazimier...
Stampede end 2022 with thrilling overtime win over Madison
Southwest Minnesota State mens' basketball coach Brad Bigler talks to his players during 64-54...
SMSU basketball teams sweep Saturday doubleheader in Sioux Falls and season series from Cougars
Sioux Falls Skyforce fall to Ontario in NBA G-League action on New Year's Eve 2022
Skyforce “clipped” by Ontario on New Year’s Eve
SDSU tight end declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Loyalty to friends & team trumped money for SDSU’s Tucker Kraft