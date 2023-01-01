Loyalty to friends & team trumped money for SDSU’s Tucker Kraft

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Major conference schools and a serious injury at the start of the season could have kept Tucker Kraft from playing in the FCS National Title game for South Dakota State a week from tomorrow.

Yet you don’t have to talk to him long to figure out why the Timber Lake native was going to let nothing stop him from reaching this moment.

AFter a big sophomore season Tucker was on NFL Draft radars and was getting six-figure NIL money offers from major FBS programs to join them.

Kraft stayed at SDSU and, a few plays into this season, suffered a serious foot injury during the Jackrabbits 7-3 loss at Iowa. There were those who questioned whether Tucker should return at all and potentially risk millions of dollars if he aggravated the injury.

Tucker’s first choice was to be with his friends and teammates and has been as good as ever in the last seven games to help the Jackrabbits reach the FCS Championship game.

Kraft will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft following the conclusion of next Sunday’s title game with North Dakota State (1:00 PM on KSFY). We’ll have much more of Zach Borg’s sitdown with Kraft on Monday and during our championship pregame show leading up to the FCS Title game next Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.