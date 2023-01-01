Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Loyalty to friends & team trumped money for SDSU’s Tucker Kraft

Timber Lake native prepping for final game as a Jackrabbit before entering NFL Draft
SDSU star tight end turned down NIL money and opted to return from serious injury
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Major conference schools and a serious injury at the start of the season could have kept Tucker Kraft from playing in the FCS National Title game for South Dakota State a week from tomorrow.

Yet you don’t have to talk to him long to figure out why the Timber Lake native was going to let nothing stop him from reaching this moment.

AFter a big sophomore season Tucker was on NFL Draft radars and was getting six-figure NIL money offers from major FBS programs to join them.

Kraft stayed at SDSU and, a few plays into this season, suffered a serious foot injury during the Jackrabbits 7-3 loss at Iowa. There were those who questioned whether Tucker should return at all and potentially risk millions of dollars if he aggravated the injury.

Tucker’s first choice was to be with his friends and teammates and has been as good as ever in the last seven games to help the Jackrabbits reach the FCS Championship game.

Kraft will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft following the conclusion of next Sunday’s title game with North Dakota State (1:00 PM on KSFY). We’ll have much more of Zach Borg’s sitdown with Kraft on Monday and during our championship pregame show leading up to the FCS Title game next Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
Beresford's Blake Peterson playing for Iowa State (#91). He will transfer to SDSU
Beresford native Blake Peterson transferring from Iowa State to SDSU
Former NDSU Bison Trey Lance (left) and current SDSU Jackrabbit Reece Winkelman divide their...
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Iowa's Cooper DeJean finishes a 14-yard pick six in the Hawkeyes 21-0 win over Kenutcky in the...
Iowa blanks Kentucky in Music City Bowl
SDSU's William Kyle III rises for a dunk in the Jackrabbits win over St. Thomas
Jackrabbits top Tommies
USD's AJ Plitzuweit goes in for a layup during the Coyotes 80-63 win over Western Illinois
Coyotes commanding in win over Western Illinois
The Hamlin Charger and St. Thomas More girls basketball teams square off in a rematch of last...
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hamlin wins State Championship rematch, O’Gorman falls at Sanford Pentagon Classic