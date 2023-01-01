Avera Medical Minute
Shooting investigating underway in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking into reports of a possible New Year’s Day shooting.

Gunshots were heard just before 3:00 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of South Lake Avenue.

There are unconfirmed reports that a 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

More information is expected at Sioux Falls Police Department’s daily briefing on Tuesday.

