Shooting investigating underway in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking into reports of a possible New Year’s Day shooting.

Gunshots were heard just before 3:00 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of South Lake Avenue.

There are unconfirmed reports that a 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

More information is expected at Sioux Falls Police Department’s daily briefing on Tuesday.

