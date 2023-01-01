Significant winter storm to impact the region Monday, Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Eyes remain on a significant storm system that’s developing in the western U.S. and will swing through the southwest U.S. and move northeast towards the Midwest Monday and Tuesday.

OVERVIEW: The forecast remains on point for a winter storm to impact the region beginning early Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday afternoon, and significant impacts are expected.

TIMING: Precipitation will begin to move in after midnight across southern South Dakota, spreading east overnight. The precipitation from Mitchell and Brookings southeast will be in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain Monday into Monday night with snow northwest of there. All precipitation should become snow after midnight Monday night and last through Tuesday afternoon.

SNOW TOTALS: In the first edition of snow and ice totals, most areas have a good chance of seeing at least 4″ of snow with lesser totals for places like Aberdeen and Mobridge. There will be an area between Pierre and Sioux Falls, including Brookings, Marshall, Mitchell, Huron and Winner that has the highest chance of seeing over 8″ of snow and totals of 12″ or more could be possible.

Snowfall Forecast (Dakota News Now)

Snowfall Forecast City by City Breakdown (Dakota News Now)

ICE ACCUMULATIONS: As far as ice accumulations go, areas southeast of Mitchell and Brookings will see a chance of a light glazing of ice, but the highest potential for a tenth of inch or more will be southeast of a Marshall to Yankton line. Areas in southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa could see up to a third of an inch of ice.

Ice Forecast (Dakota News Now)

OTHER NOTES: This forecast remains very fluid, which means that snow and ice totals are expected to change between now and Sunday night, and with models still inconsistent on the track, this could shift the totals in a big way. Be prepared for significant impacts with this storm, whether you get lots of snow or a combination of snow and ice. Along with the precipitation, winds will become strong out of the north Monday night into Tuesday with gusts as high as 45 mph, creating for blowing and drifting snow.

