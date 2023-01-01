Significant winter storm on track to impact region Monday and Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While New Year’s Day will remain quiet, you’ll want to start make preparations as a significant winter storm is on track to impact the region to begin the week.

As of 7 AM, A Winter Storm Watch is in place for nearly the entire area, but places like Aberdeen, Sisseton, Mobridge, Gettysburg, Britton and Webster are not in the watch. The watch begins Monday morning and will last through Tuesday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for Mellette, Todd and Tripp counties. These alerts begin late Sunday night in southern and southwestern South Dakota and continuing through Tuesday morning.

New Years Day remains quiet with partly sunny to cloudy skies and light winds. Highs top out in the mid 20s to mid 30s, which is at to slightly above seasonal averages.

First Alert Weather Days remain in place for Monday and Tuesday as the next storm system tracks towards the region. The precipitation will begin to move in after midnight and last through Tuesday afternoon. Models are starting to show more consistency in the track and strength of this system, but there’s still some variability at this point. With that being said, the track could still shift over the next several hours so the forecast may need to be adjusted again if that’s the case. Snow will be likely will this system, but sleet and freezing rain is expected across the southeastern counties. If the low takes a more northerly track, then the southeastern counties will see the icy mix and lower snow accumulations with the heaviest snow in central and northeast South Dakota. If the low tracks more southerly, the heaviest snow would fall along and south of Highway 14 with lighter snow totals north of there. As of now, the heaviest snow will be in an area from Winner to Mitchell to Marshall, but any variation in the track will move the corridor of heavy snow one direction or another. If it were me, I would starting making preparations to get either a few inches of snow or a foot plus of snow. In regards to the snow, ice accumulations of a tenth to a third of an inch are possible with the highest icing potential in northwest Iowa. Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

