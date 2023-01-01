Skyforce “clipped” by Ontario on New Year’s Eve

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Ontario Clippers spoiled the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Sanford Pentagon’s New Year’s Eve fun on Saturday night with a 99-95 victory in NBA G-League action.

Jason Preston led the visitors with 19 points and Moussa Diabate had 16 points and 22 rebounds.

Dru Smith led the Skyforce with a game-high 28 points and DJ Stewart added 26.

Sioux Falls and Ontario will play again tomorrow at 3:00 PM at the Pentagon.

