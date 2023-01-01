Avera Medical Minute
Skyforce “clipped” by Ontario on New Year’s Eve

Sioux Falls drops 99-95 contest
Lose to Ontario 99-95
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Ontario Clippers spoiled the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Sanford Pentagon’s New Year’s Eve fun on Saturday night with a 99-95 victory in NBA G-League action.

Jason Preston led the visitors with 19 points and Moussa Diabate had 16 points and 22 rebounds.

Dru Smith led the Skyforce with a game-high 28 points and DJ Stewart added 26.

Sioux Falls and Ontario will play again tomorrow at 3:00 PM at the Pentagon.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

