SMSU basketball teams sweep Saturday doubleheader in Sioux Falls and season series from Cougars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MEN’S RECAP

The Southwest Minnesota State men’s basketball team closed with a 24-12 run in the final eight minutes of the second half to rally and earn a big 64-54 road win over the University of Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon inside the Stewart Center.

SMSU, which trailed by eight points in the second half, earned its fourth straight win and improves to 9-4 overall, 5-3 NSIC. USF, which was tied atop the NSIC South Division standings entering the day, had its three-game win streak snapped and falls to 10-4 overall, 5-3 NSIC.

The win also completes a season sweep for the Mustangs which defeated the Cougars in the league opener in Marshall in late November.

Dunwa Omot led the Mustangs with a team-high 20 points, while Anthony Costello added 17 points with 15 coming in the second half. Omot connected on 8 of 11 from the field and was 4 of 4 from the foul line, while Costello finished 7 of 11 shooting with a team-high two 3-pointers.

The Mustangs shot 54 percent (26 of 48) from the field, while making 5 of 11 3-pointers. SMSU was red-hot in the second half, making 15 of 26 field goals (58 percent) with three 3-pointers.

The Cougars were limited to 33 percent (22 of 66) shooting including 8 of 34 from 3-point range. The SMSU defense was outstanding in the second half limiting USF to just 28 percent shooting.

Matt Cartwright led the Cougars with 20 points on 8 of 23 shooting with four 3-pointers.

SMSU earned the win despite USF holding a 40-28 rebound margin, including a 16-1 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Costello and Majok Majouk led the Mustangs with six rebounds each, while

USF, which led 30-25 at halftime, built its largest lead at 33-25 with over two minutes into the second half. The Cougars would later hold a 39-32 advantage with 10:50 left in the second half before the Mustangs countered with a big run to take its first lead of the second half.

Omot started the spark with a layup and was followed by field goals by Jakob Braaten and Costello and another layup by Omot to give the Mustangs a 40-39 lead at the 8:29 mark.

Conner Jackson would hit a 3-pointer for USF to regain the lead, but Costello answered with a 3-pointer and moments later hit another field goal to put SMSU up 45-42.

Cartwright would make a layup to cut the deficit to 45-44, but SMSU had an answer once again with Omot converting a three-point play and back-to-back field goals by Jake Phipps would push the Mustang lead to 52-44 with 4:44 remaining.

USF wouldn’t go away and eventually pulled to within 58-54 with 1:26 left in the game, but Costello drilled a corner 3-pointer at the 1:12 mark to extend the lead to 61-54 and the Mustang never looked back in improving to 3-2 in true road games this season.

The teams played a tight opening 11 minutes before the Mustangs used a big run to build their largest lead of the opening half. With the game tied at 15, Jakob Braaten scored on a layup to start a 7-2 run with five straight points scored by Omot to build a 22-17 advantage at the 4:26 mark.

USF, however, would answer with a 13-3 run in the final four minutes of the half to take a 30-25 halftime lead. The Cougars recorded eight offensive rebounds in the first half which led to six points.

SMSU shot 50 percent in the first half with a pair of 3-pointers, while USF shot just 38 percent, but made four 3-pointers.

SMSU continued road action next Friday and Saturday with two games in North Dakota. The Mustangs take on UMary in Bismarck on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before facing Minot State on Saturday, Jan. 7.

WOMENS RECAP

The Southwest Minnesota State women’s basketball team used a dominant second quarter to defeat Sioux Falls 70-44 on Saturday afternoon inside the Stewart Center.

The Mustangs outscored USF 30-7 in the final 15 minutes of the first half, including a 9-0 run to begin the stretch and 16-0 run to close the half, and outscored the Cougars 19-4 in the second quarter to cruise to victory.

SMSU, now 9-4 on the season and 6-2 in the NSIC, shot 46.4 percent (26 of 56) from the field and 35.7 percent (10 of 28) from behind the arc, while USF, 4-9 overall and 1-7 NSIC, shot 34 percent (17 of 50) from the field and 27.8 percent (5 of 18) from downtown.

It was the first time in school history that the Mustangs swept the season series against the Cougars.

SMSU outscored USF 13-2 on the fast break, 32-24 in the paint, 22-15 off the bench, and 17-11 off turnovers in the win.

Sam Wall and Peyton Blandin each scored 13 points to lead the Mustangs in scoring, as Wall shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 of 6 from three-point range, while Blandin shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from three while grabbing five rebounds.

Hannah Parsley added 12 points, three rebounds, and four steals, and Jenna Borchers scored nine points and tallied a pair of rebounds and assists. Madison Gehloff scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds, and Bri Stoltzman scored six points while grabbing a game-high eight rebounds.

USF opened the scoring with a two-pointer on its first possession before three-pointers from Wall and Gehloff put the Mustangs ahead 6-2 at the 8:33 mark of the first quarter.

A 7-0 Cougar run gave them a 9-6 lead with five minutes to go in the first quarter, but a 9-0 Mustang run countered, growing to an 11-3 run before the end of the quarter to give SMSU a 17-12 lead into the second quarter.

Each team made a three-pointer to open the second quarter, and a USF free throw with 6:27 left in the half narrowed the Mustang lead to four at 20-16.

A Mustang ambushed then ensued, as SMSU scored the final 16 points of the half, shooting 6 of 11 from the field and holding USF to 0 of 4 shooting and forcing four turnovers to take a 36-16 lead into the locker room.

The Mustangs continued their run to open the second half, scoring 12 of the first 16 points, led by seven from Parsley, to lead 48-20.

After a 5-0 USF run, SMSU scored eight of the final 10 points to take a 56-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars went on to outscore the Mustangs 17-14 in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough to come back.

SMSU is back on the road next weekend, taking on UMary at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, before a 3:30 p.m., battle with Minot State on Saturday.

