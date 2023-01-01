Stampede end 2022 with thrilling overtime win over Madison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club earned its third win of the week in a 4-3 victory over the Madison Capitols.

The Capitols, who ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference coming into the weekend, opened the scoreboard with a goal 3:11 into the first period. Jack Musa increased the Capitols’ lead to two goals with a goal at the 12:52 mark in the first period. Minutes later, the Stampede answered back with a goal from Will McDonough, assisted by Evan Murr and Ryan Gordon, to close the first period out, 2-1.

The second period was dominated by the Stampede, with the Herd tallying two more goals to make the score 3-2 heading into the third period. The first goal of the period came from RyanGordon off assists from McDonough and Tanner Bruender less than two minutes into the period. With just under five minutes to play in the period, Isaac Gordon found the back of the net, with assists from Nick Ring and Max Rud, to earn the game-winning goal for the second night in a row.

The Capitols were able to mark the solo, game-tying goal midway through the third period, sending the matchup into overtime and giving each club a point in the United States Hockey League standings.

The Stampede’s overtime win came with just 50 seconds left on the clock. The electric duo of Kazimier Sobieski and Ryan Gordon found themselves in a two-on-one situation. Gordon skated the puck up the ice and into Capitol territory finding Sobieski who buried the puck behind Madison’s Mason Kucenski for the final goal.

Stampede goaltender Caleb Heil made his inaugural USHL debut with a 27-save game. The 06′Victoria, Minn. Native earned a .900 save percentage and his first win of his career. The Herd moves to 11-15-1 on the season.

The Herd comes back to the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:05 p.m. for Wizards Night against the Des Moines Buccaneers. A night full of magic and fun is planned for the game. The team then travels to Urbandale, Iowa on Saturday to complete the weekend’s series against Des Moines. The weekend doesn’t end there as the Stampede comes back to the Premier Center for a 4:05 p.m. matinee on Sunday against the Sioux City Musketeers

