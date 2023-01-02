Augustana and USF adjust campus operations ahead of storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls announced on-campus closures for Tuesday.

Augustana University

All non-essential campus operations will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Non-essential employees are not to report for normal work duties.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

University of Sioux Falls

All classes start online Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

On-ground/in-person classes will not meet on-ground until Thursday, Jan. 5, but students must check class LMS and email for assignments or further communication from professors for these courses.

Online classes (undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral) will begin and be held as scheduled. The weather does not impact these classes. Should anyone have specific class questions, please contact the professor of that specific class.

Resident halls will re-open as scheduled for all students scheduled to live on-campus.

Food service will re-open Tuesday, Jan. 3, as regularly scheduled.

USF staff (excluding campus safety & security and USF facilities) are to prepare to report to campus on Wednesday, Jan. 4 (not Tuesday as scheduled); however, depending on the impending storm, there may be further adjustments or a delayed Wednesday start.

Please remain off campus, work remotely if you can, and allow USF Facilities to clear lots and walks.

