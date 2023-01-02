Avera Medical Minute
Charity bingo event for Bundle Up SF at Buffalo Ridge Brewing

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buffalo Ridge Brewing is hosting a fundraising bingo event for Bundle Up SF. We had a co-owner of BRB Rick Warkenthien and Denise Patton of Bundle Up SF join us to learn more. It will be held this Saturday the 7th and more information can be found on their website.

http://buffaloridgebrewing.com/?page_id=1601

