Crews preparing for potential power outages due to snow and ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest round of winter weather has the potential to cause problems for regional electrical providers.

MidAmerican Energy serves customers in northwestern Iowa as well as communities in southeastern South Dakota.

Spokesperson Geoff Greenwood says MidAmerican’s crews are ready for any outages.

It also has additional crews on standby.

Greenwood says the power provider is more concerned about this storm then the winter storm right before Christmas.

Heavy wet snow, ice and wind could weigh down tree limbs and branches, which could fall on power lines.

Another issue that could be a concern is galloping power lines. That happens when ice-coated lines start to move back and forth in the wind. If lines slap into each other, that can cause electricity to jump between lines, which can damage equipment.

Greenwood says MidAmerican doesn’t want to panic customers. Outages can happen at any time. But it’s important to be prepared. Make sure you have basic needs available, things like blankets, food, water and flashlights. Also make sure your phone and any battery packs for your phone are charged before a storm.

If you do lose power, make sure you contact your power provider.

